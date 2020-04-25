A few short weeks ago, all of us had to deal with the very harsh reality that our carefully planned spring semesters were not going to happen. Instead, we would have to deal with invisible foes: remote learning and an uncertain future. I am pleased to say that, thanks to our forward-thinking staff and enthusiastic students, St. Dom’s successfully transitioned from a brick and mortar school to a remote educational school in 48 hours.
In just two days, teachers connected with their students, technological hurdles were overcome, lesson plans were expeditiously re-written, assessments were re-imagined, and we all became masters of Zoom. A better staff one could not hope for, and to do so much, so quickly, is nothing short of amazing.
What does remote learning look like at St. Dom’s? We did not lose any educational momentum. Our students will complete their year learning and mastering topics and, by employing a multilevel approach, we are able to help students of all socio-economic levels.
Due to the wonderful care of the educators in our system, the grammar school has had nearly 100% attendance, while the middle and high school have seen 95% attendance. Through the use of textbooks, online instruction, and video conferencing, the school has captured the imagination of our students and has turned a potentially disastrous experience into a positive one.
Even in the midst of a great crisis, we must keep educating our youth for we believe that this present travail will pass, and a better tomorrow will be ours.
Timothy Gallic, president
St. Dominic Academy, Auburn
