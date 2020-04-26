When I moved to Norway about four years ago, Katey Branch was one of the first people I met. Immediately, I felt welcomed and at home in my new community. She has the wonderful ability to respectfully listen, ask questions and bring comfort to anyone she meets. She doesn’t only bring comfort, though. Her ability to listen to various perspectives allows her to draw on the strengths of her community to find creative solutions.

I was so excited to hear that she is running for Maine Senate to represent District 19. As a teacher in this district, I’m incredibly excited to support a candidate who so strongly supports youth empowerment. And, as a community member, I’m incredibly excited to support a friend who I know will listen to her neighbors and work outside the box to meet our interests, needs and health.

I support Katey Branch for the Maine Senate.

Alaina Clark, Norway

