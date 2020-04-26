Justin Murphy, 24, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Anna Murphy, 22, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting on Sept. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Erica Richards, 29, Rumford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Abdikadir Nur, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release Oct. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Nicole N. Bryant, 36, Minot, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Kyle C. Kenyon, 31, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 20, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Eric F. Metcalf, 29, Bridgton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Timothy P. O’Brien, 21, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 23, 2019, filed.

Kaisha Pearl, 30, Turner, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Todd V. Mitchell, 55, Turner, criminal trespass on Oct. 5, 2019, filed.

Kristopher J. Caron, 26, Jay, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Angela G. Bonneau, 53, Litchfield, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Eric G. Byron, 54, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Eric E. Carr, 41, Naples, attaching false plates on Oct. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

Kayla L. Damon, 31, Oxford, refusing to sign uniform summons complaint on Oct. 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $00.

Brian P. Genest Sr., 48, Auburn, operating after registration suspended on Oct. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined 4100.

Emmanuel J. O’Neale, 38, Livermore, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Ian A. Peacock, 21, Buckfield, operating after registration suspended on Nov. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Richard A. Turner, 59, Hartford, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on Nov. 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Jeffery A. Bean, 35, Biddeford, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property and violating condition of release on Sept. 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, second charge dismissed.

Frederick E. Williams, 42, Lisbon, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception on Aug. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, restitution $40, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jason A. Conley, 36, Raymond, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all but 26 days suspended, probation one year.

Briana L. Czarkowski, 27, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Nov. 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 21 days.

Jayde LaPierre, 20, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jason Berube, 39, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $500.

Crystal Veinott, 39, Lewiston, drinking in public on Oct. 6, 2019, found guilty, 10 hours community service.

Robert F. Arundel, 38, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Nov. 7, 2019, filed.

Deanna R. Clifford, 41, Lewiston, drinking in public on Oct. 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Brandon B. Hobson, 36, Lewiston, drinking in public on Oct. 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jodi Mae Henry, 39, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, restitution $240.

Debra Wilbur, 63, Lewiston, hindering apprehension or prosecution on Nov. 21, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Buddy J. Grant, 25, Auburn, violating condition of release on Nov. 28, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Christopher J. Dumond, 34, Lisbon Falls, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Danica J. Perry, 24, Lisbon Falls, operating after registration suspended and failure to register vehicle on Oct. 1, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Christopher Bragg, 28, Lewiston, indecent conduct and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 31, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Olivia Bubar, 18, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 31, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Tristam D. McNeill, 34, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Dec. 5, 2019, dismissed.

Jesse Tammaro, 20, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 14, 2019, found guilty, fined $150.

William T. Rawlings, 27, Norway, misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $412, second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 24 hours.

Derek M. Miller, 33, Auburn, indecent conduct on Nov. 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

William Dunning, 31, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Nov. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Jazmine Bischoff, 20, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Nov. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $300.

Dean A. Lazore, 19, Greenville, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 18, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Felicia Larocque, 23, Springfield, Mass., operating vehicle without license on Nov. 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Shawn A. Harding, 49, Lewiston, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 26, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Jarvis R. Walls, 56, Lewiston, drinking in public on Nov. 5, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three days.

Celine T. Robitaille, 31, South Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 18, 2019, filed.

Tenesha L. Allison, 37, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 10, 2019, filed.

Jason T. Keefer, 29, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Nov. 14, 2019, dismissed.

Elizabeth Rollins, 25, Lewiston, criminal mischief on Nov. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $350, restitution $110.

Jeremy St. Hilaire, 36, Sabattus, violating condition of release on Dec. 18, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Archer B. Shapeleigh, 25, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Dec. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Daniel Brough, 63, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 16, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Joshua Blackerby, 34, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Feb. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two years and six months with all suspended, probation two years.

Erica McNinch, 37, Lewiston, criminal trespass on Dec. 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Thomas H. Voisine, 58, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Dec. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Lynn Marie Davis, 38, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Dec. 22, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Rebecca Bombaro, 40, Auburn, fugitive from justice on Dec. 30, 2019, dismissed.

Kasie Ann Poulin, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 29, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Jared Davis, 18, Sabattus, operating ATV on public way on Aug. 13, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Sean N. Gagnon, 20, Lisbon, two counts minor transporting liquor on Dec. 29, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $200.

Ryan Bleakley, 19, Bedford, N.H., minor possession liquor on Jan. 27, 2019, by default, fined $200.

Martin J. Guinee, 22, Peabody, Mass., nuisance party on March 16, 2019, offense committed, fined $261.06.

Sierra DeJesus, 19, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on March 30, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Samuel P. Gilman, 19, Mendham, N.J., minor possession liquor on March 29, 2019, dismissed.

Christopher J. Burnham, 32, Strong, littering on April 12, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Henry Raff, 20, Hailey, Idaho, minor possession liquor on April 20, 2019, dismissed.

James Weir, 19, Attleboro, Mass., minor possessing liquor on April 28, 2019, dismissed.

Nicholas K. Longo, 21, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on May 5, 2019, dismissed, 24 hours community service.

Benjamin M. Wilson, 19, Shaker Heights, Ohio, minor consuming liquor on May 18, 2019, dismissed.

Wilder L. Geier, 19, Shaker Heights, Ohio, minor possessing liquor on May 18, 2019, dismissed.

Sophie A. Jensen, 28, Princeton, N.J., nuisance party on May 6, 2019, dismissed.

Larry W. McElmurry, 57, Auburn, violation rabies prevention on May 7, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Olyvia Holbrook, 19, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on April 6, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Malone T. Vincecruz, 42, Lewiston, use of drug paraphernalia on May 20, 2019, by default, fined $300.

Nancy Iadarola, 41, Sabattus, keeping unlicensed dog and violation rabies prevention on April 25, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $50.

Zoe J. Buteau, 19, Wales, marijuana under 21 years of age on May 2, 2019, dismissed.

Matthew C. Anderson, 33, Limington, use of drug paraphernalia on April 12, 2019, by default, fined $300.

William Sutton Jr., 19, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on July 6, 2019, dismissed.

Darren S. Strout, 53, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large and violation of rabies prevention on May 30, 2019, first charge offense committed, fined $250, second charge offense committed, fined $100.

Ecko M. Grant, 24, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on May 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Casey J. McEnery, 27, Durham, operating ATV on public way on May 7, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Kevin M. Pease, 42, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on June 18, 2019, by default, fined $150.

Stan M. Bennett, 48, Auburn, allowing minor to operating ATV in violation on June 6, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Brent D. Buote, 24, Livermore, operating ATV on public way on May 19, 2019, by default, fined $50.

Christopher L. Duchette, 38, Rangeley, operating ATV on land of another without permission on May 26, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

April E. Andreasen, 29, Lisbon, allowing dog to be a large on May 9, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Craig Gardner, 35, Lewiston, failure to display ATV registration numbers on May 9, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Glen S. Barry, 31, Lewiston, failure to display ATV registration numbers on June 6, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

James Hoctor, 17, Maitland, Fla., operating without safety equipment on June 15, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Luke D. Gumprecht, 20, Greene, operating unlicensed ATV on July 25, 2019, dismissed.

Cameron T. Costello, 20, Lisbon, marijuana under 21 years of age on June 10, 2019, offense committed, fined $300.

Daniel E. Francis, 29, Hartford, operating without safety equipment on June 8, 2019, dismissed.

Kyle M. Burnell, 28, Jay, operating unregistered snowmobile on March 2, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Scott Abbots, 47, Turner, operate/permit operate no identification/validation displayed on June 15, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Sharon Clark, 71, Greene, littering on June 14, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Louise L. Smith, 64, Yarmouth, operating without safety equipment on June 15, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Deklan W. McManus, 35, Sabattus, operating without safety equipment on May 12, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Nathan P. Farnsworth, 32, Auburn, operating without safety equipment on June 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Lukas R. Poisson, 28, Lewiston, failure to display ATV registration numbers on May 9, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Casey S. Vachon, 25, Wales, operating without safety equipment on June 8, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Erika Haines, 30, Lewiston, nuisance party on May 27, 2019, by default, fined $300.

Gabriel T. Siegel, 22, Bethesda, Md., nuisance party on May 24, 2019, by default, fined $300.

Samuel W. Holmes, 23, Middlebury, Vt., nuisance party on May 23, 2019, by default, fined $300.

Patrick Crocker, 54, Farmington, loitering on June 7, 2019, by default, fined $150.

Patrick Crocker, 54, Farmington, loitering on May 25, 2019, by default, fined $200.

Gabrielle L. Wheeler, 49, Lewiston, illegal use of fireworks on June 19, 2019, offense committed, fined $115.

Baylyn Mills, 29, Lewiston, illegal use of fireworks on July 4, 2019, by default, fined $115.

Patrick Crocker, 54, Farmington, loitering on June 29, 2019, by default, fined $250.

Sean Young, 51, Lisbon, use of tobacco product in prohibited zone on July 5, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Terrence A. Johnson, 26, Lewiston, illegal use of fireworks on July 9, 2019, offense committed, fined $115.

Tiffany Lessard, Mechanic Falls, keeping unlicensed dog on June 5, 2019, by default, fined $50.

Christina Benson, Mechanic Falls, keeping unlicensed dog on June 5, 2019, dismissed.

Ryan Ross, 20, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Spencer M. Frahn, 19, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Joseph M. Bisson, 20, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Nicholas J. Burtis, 19, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Samantha M. Gummoe, 20, Westbrook, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Jayson R. Martin, 19, Sabattus, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Austin G. Pratt, 20, Brunswick, minor transporting liquor on June 1, 2019, dismissed.

Raeanna Sawyer, 21, Lewiston, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Jacob G. Dubuc, 20, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Avana Bouphavanh, 19, Westbrook, minor consuming liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Brian A. Theriault, 35, Sabattus, use of drug paraphernalia on July 5, 2019, dismissed.

Oliver Strout, 20, Mechanic Falls, minor consuming liquor on July 18, 2019, offense committed, fined $200 with all suspended.

Paris A. Teague, Lewiston, allowing dog to be at large on June 25, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Paris A. Teague, Lewiston, allowing dog to be at large on June 25, 2019, dismissed.

Todd M. Roy, 53, Lisbon, keeping dangerous dog and allowing dog to be at large on May 21, 2019, first charge offense committed, fined $250, restitution $784.94, second charge dismissed.

Crystal T. Staples, 41, Lisbon, keeping unlicensed dog on June 17, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

John P. Pedroia, 39, Lisbon, keeping unlicensed dog and violation of rabies prevention on June 17, 2019, first charge offense committed, fined $100, second charge offense committed, fined $100 with all suspended.

Jessica Gendreau, 38, Lewiston, illegal use of fireworks on July 5, 2019, offense committed, fined $115.

Mark Niskanen, 59, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on July 2, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Rhonda Petrin, 48, Durham, allowing dog to be at large, keeping unlicensed dog and violation of rabies prevention on June 12, 2019, first charge by default, fined $100, second charge by default fined $100, third charge by default, fined $100.

Shanon Campbell, 51, Durham, two counts allowing dog to be at large on May 29, 2019, first charge offense committed, fined $50, second charge dismissed.

Chad Doucette, 36, Auburn, allowing dog to be at large on June 26, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Judith Hursh, 21, Auburn, violation of rabies prevention on July 5, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Tyler A. Aldinger, 21, Auburn, minor transporting liquor on June 15, 2019, offense committed, license suspended 30 days.

Amber Page, 21, South Paris, marijuana on July 8, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Brianna Page, 23, Auburn, marijuana on July 8, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Tyler Turgeon, 22, Auburn, marijuana on July 8, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Randy D. Blouin, 41, Lewiston, unlawful use of inhalants on July 26, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Remington T. Lessard, 21, Monmouth, operating unregistered ATV on July 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $250.

Avery D. Amero, 21, North Monmouth, operating unregistered ATV on July 27, 2019, by default, fined $250.

Jowanna Melo, 25, Lewiston, use of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 24, 2019, offense committed, fined $300.

Latasha Dorrington, 29, Sabattus, allowing dog to be at large and two counts keeping unlicensed dog on Aug. 27, 2019, first charge by default, fined $100, second charge by default, fined $75, third charge by default, fined $75.

Matthew J. Allen, 33, Auburn, marijuana on July 30, 2019, offense committed, fined $50.

Jason Cloutier, 22, Hebron, placing camera or equipment of private property on Aug. 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $250.

Austin Aube, 21, Auburn, failure to display ATV registration numbers on Aug. 12, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Mason M. Aube, 19, Auburn, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 17, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Ashley R. Santin, 18, Auburn, minor consuming liquor on March 30, 2019, offense committed, 10 hours community service.

Justin P. Beaulieu, 17, Turner, failure to display ATV registration numbers on Aug. 12, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Rory Maguire, 34, Pembroke, Mass., operating without safety equipment on July 20, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Mekala K. Swing, 39, Los Angeles, Calif., operating without safety equipment on June 28, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Jamie S. Rothfus, 55, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed on June 28, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Kyle B. Whitman, 24, Lisbon Falls, operating without safety equipment on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

John Robertson, 60, Leeds, operating at greater than headway speed on July 20, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Jeffrey R. Campbell Jr., 39, Lewiston, allowing minor to operate ATV in violation on July 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $150.

Justin D. Jipson, 43, Auburn, operate/permit operation of unregistered motorboat on July 14, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Ronald L. Bisson, 51, Auburn, operate/permit operation of unregistered motorboat on July 14, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Abdirahim Duale, 19, Lewiston, minor possession liquor on Aug. 10, 2019, by default, fined $200.

Ashley Andrews, 30, Lisbon, keeping unlicensed dog on July 27, 2019, offense committed, fined $100.

Justin T. Bubier, 37, Wale, operating unregistered ATV on Aug. 5, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Camron T. Merchant, 20, Lewiston, marijuana, less than 21 years of age on Sept. 10, 2019, offense committed fined $350.

Kaden D. Cutler, 20, Hebron, marijuana, less than 21 years of age on Sept. 7, 2019, offense committed, fined $350.

Cheryl L. Smith, 64, Lewiston, use of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 26, 2019, by default, fined $300.

Richard S. Hodge, 28, Norway, use of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 7, 2019, dismissed.

Taitum Lynn E. Rice, 19, Livermore Falls, minor possession liquor on July 4, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Joshua Salley, 35, Mechanic Falls, operating unregistered ATV and carrying passenger on ATV without headgear on Sept. 23, 2019, first charge dismissed, second charge offense committed, fined $200.

Jordhan Coward, 20, Turner, minor possessing liquor on Aug. 12, 2019, offense committed, fined $200.

Zachary T. Bressette, 20, Freeport, marijuana, under 21 years of age and use of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 6, 2019, first charge offense committed, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Michael A. Wilson, 26, Livermore, placing camera or equipment on private property on Sept. 15, 2019, by default, fined $250.

Steven Morse, 42, Auburn, supervising junior hunter who violates law on Oct. 3, 2019, filed with no cost.

Wyatt Morse, 17, Auburn, enter or cause a projectile to enter a place illegally on Oct. 3, 2019, filed with no cost.

Eli Eshaghpour, 20, New York, N.Y., minor having false identification on Sept. 27, 2019, filed with no cost.

Brian Boulay, 44, Turner, failure to display ATV registration numbers on Sept. 29, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Nicholas Carlin, 21, Auburn, littering on Nov. 11, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Joe Vereen, 37, Lewiston, use of tobacco and or products in prohibited zone on Oct. 29, 2019, offense committed, fined $110.

Jonathan R. Lindgreen, 21, Lewiston, nuisance party on Nov. 2, 2019, offense committed, fined $300.

Leslie B. Swafford, 41, Lewiston, littering on Oct. 28, 2019, by default, fined $100.

Arthur L. Murray III, 38, Lewiston, loitering on Nov. 22, 2019, by default, fined $110.

Arthur L. Murray III, 38, Lewiston, loitering on Nov. 25, 2019, by default, fined $215.

Jarvis R. Walls, 56, Lewiston, littering on Nov. 5, 2019, by default, fined $100.