FARMINGTON – Flora A. Jones, 82, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, following a lingering illness. She was born Aug. 28, 1937 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Raymond Chicoine and Florence (Hardy) Chicoine. She was a 1955 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. On June 2, 1956, she married her husband of 63 years, Albert A. “Sonny” Jones Jr. of Livermore Falls.Flora worked at the Livermore Shoe, Livermore Falls Middle School as a librarian; and office worker for SAD 36. She served as treasurer for the Livermore Falls High School Boosters. She was a member of the New Norlands Grange, and Livermore Falls Fire Department Auxiliary. She and Sonny enjoyed 25 years of following the agricultural fairs, where Sonny competed in oxen shows. Flora loved following and supporting her children and grandchildren in their sports events, along with playing board and card games with them. She also enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox.She is survived by her husband, Albert “Sonny” Jones Jr. of Livermore Falls; her son, Ken Jones and wife Laurie of Meredith, N.H., daughters, Barbara Purington and husband Jim of Livermore Falls, and Sandy Finley and husband Karl of Scarborough; nine grandchildren, Kandace Perron and husband Jacob, Levi Jones and wife Mallory, Casandra Clark and husband Eric, Karlton Jones and wife Emily, Jordan Finley, Jayde Purington and companion Mike, Gavin Jones and companion Kelsey, Dalton Finley and Lillian Finley; seven great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Kolton, Quinn, Tucker, Madison, Hadley, Peyton, and number eight due in June; her brother, Robert Chicoine of Livermore Falls, and sister, Annette Therrien and husband Richard of Livermore, brothers-in-law, Gordon Jones of Livermore, Robert Jones and wife Marcia of Livermore Falls, and George Jones and wife Linda of Jay. She was predeceased by her parents.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Interment Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.If desired contributions may be made to:Windsor Fair:In Memory of Flora JonesShow Steer Oxen Events C/O Jim Tracy230 Park StreetFarmingdale, ME 04344

