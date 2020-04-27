Opening Day at Oxford Plains Speedway will have to wait, and for an undetermined amount of time, the race track announced Monday.

The “Opening Day” for the speedway’s weekly Saturday night Oxford Championship Series was scheduled for Saturday, but an announcement on the track’s website and Facebook page said that Saturday’s slate of races has been canceled due to Maine’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are still waiting for guidance and information from the state as to when we can begin to reopen for the season,” the posted announcement stated. “We will continue to keep you all updated as information becomes available. We are looking forward to opening as soon as possible, and are excited to go racing.”

The month of May at the track is currently scheduled to include four more Oxford Championship Series dates, highlighted by a fan meet-and-greet on May 23. Also on the docket for the month are the first Motor Mayhem of the year (Monday, May 25), and a visit by the PASS North and PASS Mods tours, Honey Badger Street Stock Series and North East Mini Stock Tour (Sunday, May 31).

Oxford Plains Speedway Vice President Mike Mayberry said last week that the he was “staying positive.”

“Hopefully it will be quick here and we’ll be racing soon,” Mayberry said.

The track is currently at the mercy of a stay-at-home order in the state, which is set to expire on April 30, but Gov. Janet Mills hinted Monday that it could be extended. Mayberry said last week that the plan is to “operate shortly after” the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The first scheduled date of the track’s weekly Wednesday night Oxford Acceleration Series is June 10.

The 47th Oxford 250 is scheduled for Sunday, August 30.

