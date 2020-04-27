Lewiston church hosting parking lot Eucharistic adoration

LEWISTON — Following the success and adherence to safety measures at drive-through confessions at more than 25 Catholic churches across Maine, Prince of Peace Parish will offer Eucharistic adoration, parking-lot style.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is being held in a drive-up format from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays in the parking lot of the Holy Family Rectory, Sabattus Street. Drivers must stay in their vehicles. Benediction will be held each night of the parking lot adoration at 7 p.m.

Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament is a manner of honoring the Holy Eucharist with proper solemnity as it is placed in the view of the faithful for the purpose of paying devotions.

The Diocese of Portland is offering updates multiple times a day on its Coronavirus Response page, www.portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus.

