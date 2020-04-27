One person died Monday morning in Scarborough after a vehicle went off the road, flipped and came to rest upside down in a marsh.

Police and firefighters were called to Pine Point Road shortly before 10 a.m., and found the vehicle and the deceased driver.

Pine Point Road was closed for several hours as police from Scarborough and Saco investigated the crash.

The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin, police said.

