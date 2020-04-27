One person died Monday morning in Scarborough after a vehicle went off the road, flipped and came to rest upside down in a marsh.
Police and firefighters were called to Pine Point Road shortly before 10 a.m., and found the vehicle and the deceased driver.
Pine Point Road was closed for several hours as police from Scarborough and Saco investigated the crash.
The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of their next of kin, police said.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 28, narrated by Heath Miller
-
Maine
Maine falling short on virus testing but outperforming most of New England
-
Maine
For ‘hidden heroes’ in home care, pandemic’s front lines extend into kitchens and bedrooms
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Crystal Dawn (Asselin) Michel
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Shari Lynn Pulsifer