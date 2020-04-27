  • Dalton D. Coolidge, 26, Farmington, violation condition of release, April 15, Farmington Police Department.
  • Rebecca E. Haines, 40, Farmington, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 16, Farmington Police Department.
  • Dean C. Sharp, 46, Avon, domestic violence assault, April 19, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Linda M. Flagg, 56, Avon, terrorizing, April 19, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Anthony J. Penney, 22, Jay, domestic violence criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest of detention, April 20, Jay Police Department.
  • Jeremy M. McCluskey, 31, Jay, domestic violence assault, April 22, Jay Police Department.
  • Arthur M. Cohen Jr., 35, Waterbury, Connecticut, aggravated reckless conduct, possession a firearm by a prohibited person, April 23, $20,000 bail, Jay Police Department.
  • Alicia L. Beck, 35, Levant, aggravated reckless conduct, April 23, Jay Police Department.

