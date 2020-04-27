MEXICO — After three and a half years as town manager, Jack Gaudet has submitted his resignation.

He said the reason is that he and his wife want to do some traveling — visit their daughter as she is continuing college in Germany, and to visit grandchildren.

The problem is the ongoing pandemic.

“The intent was to travel. But right now, you can’t travel,” said Gaudet, who, for the foreseeable future, will continue as town manager.

Board Chairman Richard Philbrick said, “He’s not going to just drop the ball on us. He going to stay until we get somebody. His goal is around the end of July, if we can get somebody.”

The Town of Mexico is accepting resumes for the town manager post until May 1.

“We’ve got some applications already, thanks to MMA (Maine Municipal Association). But we’re going to do our own interviewing,” said Philbrick.

“We’re putting it out there to see if there’s anybody in our price range and available. I told the board, I’m not going to leave the town in a situation if they can’t find anybody. I could continue,” Gaudet said.

“We’re not under the gun, but I don’t want to leave Jack locked in because he’s saying graciously that he is going to stay. He said he’s going to be good to us because we’ve been good to him. He told us we have a great board,” Philbrick said. “I hate to see him go because he’s done a helluva job for us. We have worked well together.”

