DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am sure other readers will be wondering the same thing that I am. Each month our credit card gets charged a recurring amount for a local car wash. This payment is fixed, and it allows us to wash our vehicles as often as we want during the month. My husband went to wash our car a few weeks ago, and the car wash has been closed at both locations we use. I am not sure what the exact date was that they closed, but friends tell us it has been closed for over a month. The company is still charging our credit cards $24.99 each month for each of two vehicles. Because the place is closed, we can’t go in and cancel these transactions. Do you have any ideas about what we can do other than call our credit card companies and dispute the charges? For two seniors living on Social Security $50 a month is a lot to pay for nothing.

ANSWER: On your credit card statement, there should be a telephone number to call next to the car wash charge or at least a website address where you can send a query. Was the car wash closed because of COVID-19? If so, perhaps you will be able to extend your contract at no extra cost. Definitely notify your financial institution right away and get advice from them as well.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We watch television via a streaming service and for some time now we notice sentences being repeated, especially on live broadcasts such as the news and morning shows. We watch WMTW Channel 8 a lot, and it seems especially prevalent there. It’s as if the broadcast stops, backs up, and repeats a statement that we just heard. We can’t figure out the cause. Are we the only ones having this problem?

ANSWER: I can’t imagine what would be causing that, but I’m putting your question out into Sun Spots Land to see if anyone else is experiencing this annoyance.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the question in the April 3 Sun Spots, there is a sign on Spring Road by the trail to where the hotel used to stand that refers to a nearby spring. It does not say that it is actually on site.

There is also a sign up the hill from the actual road that refers to the spring. If the reader takes some of the side trails he or she will find some other interesting signs that provide historical information about the area.

ANSWER: As the weather warms up, this might be a nice little outing. While I’m thinking of it, if you all have walks and hikes to recommend in the area, I will include them in the column. I trust that you will all practice your social distancing skills while you are out exploring and that you will stay safe! Mother Nature can support us as we take care of our mental/emotional/physical health during this time and always!

