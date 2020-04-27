DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to thank you and the reader who answered me regarding my request for canning jars (April 8 Sun Spots). It was really nice, as the person who got in touch with Sun Spots offering the jars is a longtime friend who I hadn’t seen for some time. Before we chatted on the phone, we both thought we might know each other, but we only had first names. Thanks for connecting us, Sun Spots!

— Linda, Turner

ANSWER: It is my pleasure! Your letter gave me a wonderful, warm feeling at a time when I really needed it! Thanks so much for letting us know what happened with your request. You, my dear, got a wonderful bonus along with those canning jars.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to say thank you to our paper carriers and postal employees. Getting the paper out and delivering mail at this time is very important.

— No name, Rumford

ANSWER: We are grateful to all the service workers who are diligently showing up every day and doing their jobs amid this time of great risk to their health. For those who live alone especially, having a newspaper or a letter delivered can make such a positive difference in the day.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We would all like to send out a huge thank you and job well done to Pizza Hut, Burger King and McDonald’s for being open for drive-up and delivery service from the beginning of this pandemic. The managers of these restaurants have been working seven days a week for over a month. We appreciate the break from making our meals by enjoying these wonderful drive-up locations. Thank you for your great commitment to the people of Lewiston and Auburn. Sun Spots, thank you for your excellent column. We all love you dearly.

— Mary Claire, Lewiston

ANSWER: Kudos to all the eateries who have adjusted their procedures and schedules to keep all us Mainers fed. I truly have been astounded by the can-do attitudes of all of you. Know that you are truly making a difference as we work together to get on the other side of this.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Channel 6 WCSH-TV over the winter meteorologist Jessica Conley was shown preparing for winter by, among other things, dumping ice cubes into a toilet and placing a spoon under her bed pillow. What the heck was she doing those things for?

— Swanee, Dixfield

ANSWER: Supposedly, doing all these activities brings snow, something we do not want to do now that it’s almost May!

Putting an ice cube in the toilet for each inch you want it to snow, placing a spoon under your pillow (I remember doing that as a kid!), shaking a snow globe every time you walk past one, and eating ice cream the night before are also considered to be attempts to bring on snow. Wishing, hoping, praying and wearing your pajamas backward have all been tried as well.

Let’s keep all these ideas on the back burner until at least December, shall we? But if anyone has any ideas to bring on summer more quickly, please share!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: