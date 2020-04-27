LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library is closed to the public until further notice. There will be staff manning the phone during regular library hours. No late fees will be accrued during this time and patrons are asked not to return items until the library is open again.

The library is hosting virtual events during this time.

An Armchair Traveler Game is available at 1 p.m. Tuesdays. With a roll of the dice, staff will give participants a place, date, compass directions and the weather. Patrons are invited to let them know where they are traveling,

Online Story Time is held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays when staff will read aloud from a favorite picture book.

Art Therapy Thursdays take place at 3 p.m. Get ideas and inspiration for how to use art in positive ways.

On Fridays, supplies needed for Saturday Crafternoons will be detailed. At noon Saturdays, the library will post an instructional video that will show how to make crafts out of things around the house.

For reading material, there are many resources available. With the Cloud Library app, download ebooks and audiobooks. There are also resources available on the catalogue page. Go to https://treat.biblionix.com/catalog/ to see links to TeenBookCloud, AudioBookCloud and RomanceBookCloud. Tumblebooks is also available for animated, talking picture books.

For books on religion, mythology and folklore, go to https://www.sacred-texts.com/. Go to http://www.gutenberg.org/wiki/Main_Page for mostly older, classic texts for free. The New York Public Library has an ebook app called SimplyE. Check it out at https://www.nypl.org/books-music-movies/ebookcentral. Visit http://www.readprint.com/ and https://manybooks.net/ for more options.

For more information, call the library at 207-897-3631. Follow on Facebook for further developments.

