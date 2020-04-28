BRUNSWICK — Teens to Trails has announced that eight Maine high schools have won trips through the organization’s twice yearly Trip Lottery. The trips can be used next school year. The lottery is designed to help overcome some of the common challenges that school outing clubs experience: the time it takes to plan a trip, access to specialized gear and the costs associated with transportation, professional guiding and entrance fees to outdoor destinations.

Staying at home does not mean staying indoors and being inactive. Fishing, hunting, hiking, boating, walking and running are permitted activities under the executive order issued by Gov. Janet Mills, as long as people continue to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Spring 2020 Trip Lottery was available to any high school outing club registered with Teens to Trails. Funding was provided through a grant from Merrymeeting Bay Trust, and volunteer leadership from Registered Maine Guides and their outdoor businesses.

Local schools winning trips were:

Sacopee Valley High School, Hiram: Ossipee River canoe trip led by Maine Path & Paddle Guides.

Carrabec High School, Anson: Overnight camping at Swan Island from Merrymeeting Bay Trust.

Mountain Valley High School, Rumford: Hike and picnic at Merrymeeting Fields Preserve in Woolwich.

Dirigo High School, Dixfield: Sea kayak trip into Casco Bay with Portland Paddle.

Spruce Mountain High School, Jay: An overnight community service trip to Maine Huts and Trails.

Teens to Trails connects high school students to outdoor experiences, with a vision that all teens have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors together. The statewide nonprofit provides direct financial assistance and programming to outing clubs. Have an idea for a trip, or want to start an outing club? Contact Program Manager Jeanne Christie at [email protected].

