Scarborough police identified the driver of a fatal crash on Pine Point Road as a teenager from Old Orchard Beach.

Police said Christopher Thompson, 19, of Old Orchard Beach, was the person inside a car that was discovered Monday overturned in the marsh near Pine Point Road.

Thompson was the lone occupant, police said. He was traveling south on Pine Point Road when the vehicle went off the roadway.

It’s unclear exactly when the crash occurred. The vehicle was discovered about 10 a.m. by Maine Marine Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: