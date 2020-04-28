LIVERMORE FALLS — The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen voted Tuesday night to move the annual town meeting referendum to July 14 to coincide with the state election.

The meeting had been set for June 9, but given COVID-19 restrictions and the lack of time needed for absentee ballots to be issued, the decision was made to change the date.

The board voted to approve a proposed $2.64 million budget for 2020-21, which reflects an increase of $84,867 from the current budget.

A number of expenses increased, including workers’ compensation and liability insurances, administration, police, debt service, recycling and the library.

The Budget Committee approved the selectmen’s budget with the only difference being the library. The panel kept that recommendation the same as this year: $80,620, a difference of $7,746.

The board and committee also agreed on setting donations at $5,525.

The budget panel voted on its proposed budget recommendations Monday night.

