It is clear to me that Maine officials waited far too long to adjust the restraints on society and businesses relating to the pandemic. The virus outbreaks are primarily located from Portland area and father south and in nursing home facilities. The state of Maine is among the least affected in the nation
Businesses need to be reopened, as well as living normal life in a logical fashion, using common sense — masks, gloves and spacing where appropriate.
Current embargoes on normal life are hurting the state more than opening up would.
We cannot delay.
Michael Durgin, Auburn
