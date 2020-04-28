MEXICO – Alfred “Fred” Drapeau, 94, of Harlow Hill Road in Mexico, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020, at his home, with loving family and devoted caretakers by his side.He was born in Rumford on August 28, 1925, a son of Napoleon and Ida (Morrell) Drapeau.Fred proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart for injuries he received over in France.Before going in the Army, he married Bernice “Bunny” (Dower) on October 4, 1943. Together they have celebrated 76 years of marriage.He was employed for 43 years with the Rumford Paper Mill. Fred was a communicant of Parish of the Holy Savior.He was an active member of the VFW, the American Legion, the Snowshoe Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Fred enjoyed hunting and watching his favorite shows, NCIS and old westerns, and most of all, spending time with his family.Surviving are his wife of 76 years, Bernice Drapeau of Mexico; a son, James Drapeau and wife, Sandra of Mexico; a granddaughter, Dawn Drapeau Ilan and husband, Gadi of Austin, Texas; and two great-granddaughters, Hannah and Audrey Ilan.He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Napoleon “Paul” Drapeau.The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers, Pam Packard, Mary Ellen Harrison, Heather Manzer, Nate Mills, Leslie Jamison and the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for the wonderful care given to Fred.You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the Drapeau family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.Due to restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and time to be announced.Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home and Life Celebration Center, Rumford.

« Previous