WEST PARIS – Crystal Dawn (Asselin) Michel, 31, of West Paris died unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was born June 16, 1988, at CMMC Lewiston, Maine.The daughter of Mark and Doreen (Ring) Huston of West Paris and Roger and Elaine Asselin of Houlton. Crystal graduated class of 2006 at Edward Little High School.She enjoyed cheerleading, the Patriots and her son was the joy of her life.Besides her parents Crystal was survived by her son, Corbin Dallas Michel; stepson Johnathin Jr. Michel; siblings, Shaun and Justin Asselin, Theresa Rainey, Mark and Nancy Huston; special cousins, Saree Boutin, Sebastien and Abrial Chamberlain; great Uncle, Elwood Yeaton and wife Laurice and great-aunt, Dolly Walker; grandfather, Richard Martin, grandmother, Eva Mills; seven uncles, eight aunts, three nieces and a couple of nephews; as well as many cousins and lots of friends.Preceded by grandparents, Joline (Yeaton) Martin, Jim Ring, Sr. and Rose (Leveque) Ring, Gerard Asselin, Corrine (Chasse) Asselin; uncle Donald Asselin; and aunt Wendy (Martin) Chamberlain.She will be missed by all who loved her. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

