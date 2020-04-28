POLAND – Harry G. Richardson, 78, of Poland passed away suddenly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home. He was born in Lewiston on August 12, 1941, the son of Edmund and Lillian Gurksis Richardson. Harry was a hardworking woodsman for all of his life. He enjoyed being outdoors and watching the deer and other animals in his back yard. Cutting firewood was something that he enjoyed doing even into retirement. Harry is survived by his son Shawn Richardson and wife Angela of Lewiston; his daughter Cindy Richardson of Mechanic Falls; his daughter, Kelly Winslow and husband Jerry of Monmouth; his sons, Harry and Rodney Richardson and their significant others; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; great-grandson, Dylan Richardson; and sister, Patty. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

« Previous