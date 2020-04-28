- David Rogers, 37, of Mexico, domestic violence assault, 3:17 a.m. April 22 in Mexico by the Mexico Police Department.
- Donald Simmons, 31, transient, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, violating conditions of release, criminal restraint, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 5:55 a.m. April 23 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- James Sirmopoulos, 36, of Oxford, disorderly conduct, 11:41 p.m. April 21 in Oxford by the Oxford Police Department.
- Jason York, 38, of Bethel, violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest, 11:15 p.m. April 22 in Bethel by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
- Richard Bean, 70, of Dixfield, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, threatening display of a weapon, 4:43 p.m. Saturday in Dixfield by the Dixfield Police Department.
- Nathaniel Boucher, 26, of Rumford, domestic violence assault, 11:37 a.m. Monday in Rumford by the Rumford Police Department.
- John Gidden, 45, of Fryeburg, domestic violence assault, 11:51 a.m. Monday in Fryeburg by the Fryeburg Police Department.
- Christopher Ouellette, 42, of Canton, domestic violence assault, 11:57 p.m. in Canton by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
