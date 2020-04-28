Arrests

Auburn

• William Rawlings, 27, of Auburn, on charges of robbery, theft, assault, and violating conditions of release, 6:12 p.m. Tuesday at Home Depot.

Lewiston

• Joseph Lamoin, 34, of Hebron, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:50 a.m. Tuesday at 142 Oxford St.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Clifford D. Newell, 54, of West Bath struck a vehicle driven by Emily Keef, 35, of New Gloucester head-on at 10:39 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Street and Alfred Plourde Parkway. Newell’s 2019 Dodge and Keef’s 2016 Toyota were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Collin J. Remillard, 17, of Wales struck a deer on Sabattus Street at 2:06 p.m. Saturday. The 2008 Chevrolet driven by Remillard and owned by Steven D. Remillard had functional damage.

