RUMFORD — The deadline for filing nomination petitions for town offices has been extended to May 15 because the annual town elections have been moved from June to July.

Town Manager Stacy Carter said non-budget articles on the annual meeting warrant will be voted on July 6, but the method has not been decided.

Elections and voting on budget articles will be done at the polls July 14, the same day as the statewide primary election. Originally voting was scheduled June 9.

Those seeking office must file nomination papers 60 days before the election.

To be elected are:

Two Regional School Unit 10 directors for three years each. Vice Chairwoman Jennifer LeDuc and Travis Palmer are not seeking reelection. No one has taken out papers for those positions.

Two selectmen for three years each. Jon Pepin Sr. is seeking reelection; Mark Belanger is not. Steven Dyment, Eric McLean, Theresa Sax and James Theriault have filed nomination papers; Shaunna Lamontagne has taken out papers but not filed them.

One assessor for three years. Richard Lovejoy is seeking reelection.

Two Finance Committee members for three years each. Richard Lovejoy is seeking reelection.

Clerk/treasurer for two years. Beth Bellegarde is seeking reelection. Candice Casey is also seeking those positions.

Tax Collector/constable for two years. Thomas Bourret is seeking reelection.

