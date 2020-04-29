PORTLAND — Bishop Robert P. Deeley has announced several priest assignments and two retirements, all effective Aug. 1.

Area assignments include the following:

Fr. Patrick Finn has been appointed parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus. Finn is currently parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville.

Fr. Benedict Olusegun Faneye, OP, has been appointed chaplain at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He currently serves as a chaplain at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, St. Mary’s Residence and Central Maine Medical Center, all located in Lewiston. Faneye is a member of the Dominican Province of St. Joseph the Worker of Nigeria.

Fr. Selvaraj Kasi, HGN, (“Fr. Selvaraj”) has been appointed parochial vicar at the Parish of the Precious Blood in Aroostook County. He currently serves as parochial vicar at Prince of Peace Parish in Lewiston, Holy Trinity Parish in Lisbon Falls and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus.

Fr. Arokiasamy Santhiyagu, HGN, (“Fr. Samy”) has been appointed chaplain at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion, St. Mary’s Residence and Central Maine Medical Center, all located in Lewiston. He currently serves as half-time hospital chaplain at MaineGeneral Health in Augusta and half-time parochial vicar at St. Michael Parish in Augusta.

Fr. Peter Shaba, SMA, has been appointed parochial vicar at St. Bartholomew Parish in Cape Elizabeth, St. John and Holy Cross Parish in South Portland and St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Scarborough. Shaba is currently parochial vicar at St. Joseph Parish in Bridgton and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Norway. He is a member of the Society of African Missions (SMA).

Some openings for parochial vicars remain. The diocese is working with the Heralds of Good News (India), the Society of African Missions (Nigeria), and the Diocese of Kumbo (Cameroon) to obtain religious worker visas for proposed candidates to fill these vacancies. Once approved by the Department of Homeland Security and their visas obtained to travel to the United States, additional assignments will be finalized and released.

Fr. Joseph Cahill will retire from full-time active ministry. He intends to continue exercising his priestly ministry by providing coverage in parishes as needed. Among other assignments, Cahill was named parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Bridgton, St. Anne Parish in Gorham, St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Windham. In addition to his parish assignments, Cahill served as a Knights of Columbus chaplain for councils in Lewiston, Bar Harbor and Oakland.

Fr. Mark Nolette will retire from full-time active ministry effective July 1 for medical reasons. For the foreseeable future, he intends to continue celebrating Mass, on a limited basis.

« Previous

Next »