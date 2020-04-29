Funtown Splashtown USA, the amusement park in Saco, will not open this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Park owner Kevin Cormier made the decision Wednesday, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported. The decision was in response to state restrictions designed to halt the spread of COVID-19 that prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people through July and national restrictions on international travel that would limit the availability of temporary workers being hired through the J-1 visa program.

According to the park’s website, Funtown has been in business every summer since 1960, when it began as a drive-in restaurant next to a miniature golf course.

Attempts to contact Cormier for an interview Wednesday night were not successful.

