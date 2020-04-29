LEWISTON — The Lewiston Farmers’ Market will open for the 2020 summer season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at the municipal parking lot on the corner of Lincoln and Main streets.

As an essential service, the Lewiston Farmers’ Market is proud to be able to offer community members farm fresh, local food, and essential goods in a way that supports community safety and well-being. The market will continue to prioritize meeting people’s food needs, just like grocery stores, with safe practices in place.

Alongside other markets across the state, and with guidance from the Maine Federation of Farmers’ Markets (MFFM) and the Department of Agriculture, the market has crafted safety protocols in line with CDC recommendations. These protocols will help ensure safe distance among shoppers and vendors, provide sanitizing and hand washing stations, limit cross contact with food, and foster a pleasant but quick and efficient shopping experience.

Other special features of the market this year will include a special shopping time from 9:30-10 a.m. for seniors and people with compromised health, use of paperless payment options, and an online pre-order and pick up system. The pre-order and pick-up system will allow customers to shop for farm fresh products from market vendors online and come to the farmers’ market to pick up without ever leaving their vehicle. The market has simplified and streamlined its market-wide credit card and SNAP/EBT payment system to support quick and safe payment.

Although the farmers’ market will be suspending many of it’s community programs until further notice, it will continue to operate key food access initiatives, including the Maine Harvest Bucks program, which allows SNAP/EBT shoppers to get extra fresh fruits and vegetables and food bearing seedlings at no additional cost; the Seniors and Veterans Program, which awards seniors over 62 years of age and veterans with a $2 coupon the first Sunday of the month and; the Market Rewards program which awards frequent shoppers a $2 coupon every five shopping visits.

For more information about Lewiston Farmers’ Market activities, including the pre-order and pick-up system, visit lewistonfarmersmarket.com, https://www.facebook.com/lewistonfarmersmarket or contact the market at [email protected] or call 207-513-3848.

« Previous