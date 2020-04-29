FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue seniors are being recognized for their accomplishments in new ways this year.

Classroom learning was suspended mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in Maine. In April it was announced schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 year. Graduation and other end-of-year event dates are in limbo.

At Mt. Blue, last week a group of parents, teachers and board members hand delivered lawn signs to the homes of seniors. Banners with the last names of Mt. Blue seniors were affixed to telephone poles in all towns where seniors live.

Saturday, April 25, Stacey Damon said she is best friends with Mt. Blue 2020 Class Adviser Karri Dwyer.

“We were spitting out ideas, not knowing what was going to happen,” she said. “As a photographer, I’m part of a lot of groups. I saw signs, liked the lawn sign idea. I suggested them, designed, ordered them.

“It was a surprise. My own son, a senior, didn’t even know.”

Damon said the pole banners, listing last names only for privacy, are similar to those posted for sports.

“Karri reached out for help, we got together did it,” Damon said. “It was fun.

“Karri organized it by town, made sure each kid was covered. We made sure we kept six feet apart (for social distancing), made a day of it.

“It’s a testament to these kids everyone loves. It was fun when I started seeing the posts on Facebook.

“There is so much these kids want, can’t have. They want to be together.

“We wanted to help them. It’s a tiny little gesture to say, “We’re celebrating all your big accomplishments!”.”

Damon said there were some address issues. She hopes all 175 seniors got their sign.

“Seniors in Foster Tech programs were included,” she said. “Students from 19 towns in all were recognized.”

Senior class president Olivia Schanck of Wilton said money for the signs came from the class fund which normally pays for the senior class trip and class gift.

The class officers are also promoting the senior class on Facebook and Instagram. A favorite picture, sports played, and plans for next year are included in the posts.

Schanck said vice president Cally Chick is putting information sent in by parents or students together and posting it on Instagram. Schanck does a daily Facebook post.

“There’s no pressure to do it,” Schanck said. “It’s a way to connect to the community, let them know what the seniors’ plans are.”

Chick said she had seen something similar being done at other schools.

“Olivia and I reached out, said we should do it,” she said. “We’ve had quite a bit of response.

“I do one senior at a time on Instagram, can highlight each senior more, add more information.

“Four seniors are posted daily in the Facebook post.

“Not everyone is going on to college. People are going into welding, plumbing trades.”

Damon said, “I love that it is student run.”

