In order to maintain safety and reduce possible spread of COVID-19 as the state slowly re-opens, Maine Gov. Janet Mills released greater details Wednesday about the mandatory use of masks as part of her four-phase plan the she released Tuesday.

The order requires all people to wear masks when they are in situations where 6 feet of distance between others may not be avoidable, such as in grocery stores and soon-to-open salons and barbershops.

Here is her statement released Wednesday:

“The order requires Maine people to wear cloth face coverings in public places where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, as recommended by the U.S. CDC. The order identifies public settings as: indoor spaces that are accessible to the public such as grocery stores, retail stores, pharmacies and health care facilities; outdoor spaces such as playgrounds, busy parking lots, and other areas such as lines for take-out service where the public typically gathers in a smaller area; and public transportation such as a taxi, Uber, Lyft, ride-sharing or similar service; ferry, bus, or train; and any semi-enclosed transit stop or waiting area.

“Under the order, cloth face coverings are not required for children under age 2, a child in a child care setting, or for anyone who has trouble breathing or related medical conditions, or who is otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. This requirement is effective Friday, May 1st.

“Governor Mills is encouraging Maine people to make their own cloth face coverings from common materials or to purchase them from a Maine-based company to support local businesses. The Maine Manufacturing Extension Partnership has compiled a list of Maine companies producing face coverings, which the administration is sharing with Maine people as a resource. Additionally, and to lead by example, the Mills administration has partnered with Westbrook-based company American Roots to purchase and provide two cloth face coverings for every state of Maine employee.”

“As our State begins to ease some restrictions as part of the plan to gradually and safely restart the economy, it is important for Maine people to also take individual precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. Ultimately, this is about protecting our communities. By wearing a cloth face covering, you are taking an important step in protecting others, and when others wear them, they are taking an important step in protecting you,” said Governor Janet Mills.

“The U.S. CDC advises the use of cloth face coverings in public settings, such as grocery stores or pharmacies, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Recent research indicates that a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 do not experience symptoms, and that those who go on to develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before feeling sick. While a cloth face covering is not intended to protect the wearer, it may prevent the spread of virus from the wearer to others. However, cloth face coverings are no substitute for physical distancing and other recommendations, as described below. Cloth face coverings can be made at home from common materials.”

