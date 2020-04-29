BATH – Cathryn Louise Mitchell, 68, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick surrounded by her loving family. Cathryn was born in Lubec on Nov. 11, 1952, the eldest daughter of Edward and Edna (Farmer) Cline.She graduated in 1971 from Calais High School and went on to nursing school. She was a nurse at St Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston for many years, and is where her two sons were later born.She later worked at Burger King in Bath, she was the smiling face that the customers would see first thing in the morning. She loved seeing her regulars, she remembered them by name, their favorite orders, and loved to ask how they were doing. She missed seeing them when she retired in 2017.Cathie was an avid reader, she loved to go to the book sale during the Fourth of July celebrations in Bath and would come home with bags and boxes of new books to read. She always carried a book in her purse, and she could be found in her yard enjoying the sunshine and a good book.Cathie loved her family, every single member, and as the oldest of 10 siblings, it created quiet the family! She was completely taken with her five granddaughters, loved to cook and bake with them, and read all the stories. She would sit on the phone for with them for hours listening to them each take a turn telling her all about what they have been up to sense they last spoke, the grand adventures they have been on, and loved to hear about school and what books they were reading.Cathryn was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Edna.Surviving are her sons, Daniel Mitchell and wife, Molly Mitchell of Somersworth, N,H,, and Andrew Mitchell and wife, Rebecca Mitchell of Greene; five grandchildren, Amelia Mitchell, Madelynne Mitchell, Lilliana Mitchell, Phoebe Mitchell, and Ryleigh Mitchell all from Greene; nine siblings, Wendy McBride and husband, Daniel of St. Stephen, Clare Cline and husband, Elliott “Chip” Miller of Yarmouth, Timothy Cline and wife, Cheryl Cline of Windham, Peter Cline and wife, Brandi of Calais, Lisa Cline of Casco, Michael Cline of Phippsburg, Christopher Cline of Calais, Rebecca Harding of Calais, and Lori Ellis and husband, Michael of Calais; and many loved nieces and nephews.A celebration of Cathryn’s life will be held at a later date when all of her family and friends can gather together at her favorite spot, Camp. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.