Charges

Lewiston

  • Shane Brooks, 29, of 182 Carding Machine Road, Bowdoinham, on a warrant charging theft, violating bail and on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:28 p.m. Tuesday at 360 Montello St.

Androscoggin County

  • Stephen McFadden, 50, of 37 Cross Road, Swanville, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking, 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on Minot Avenue, Auburn.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
police logs
Related Stories
Latest Articles