Charges
Lewiston
- Shane Brooks, 29, of 182 Carding Machine Road, Bowdoinham, on a warrant charging theft, violating bail and on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:28 p.m. Tuesday at 360 Montello St.
Androscoggin County
- Stephen McFadden, 50, of 37 Cross Road, Swanville, arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking, 8:58 p.m. Tuesday on Minot Avenue, Auburn.
