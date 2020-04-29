JAY — Two 9 mm handguns were found in a car allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting at a residence at 35 Main St. on April 23, according to Police Chief Richard Caton IV’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Police responded to a complaint of shots fired at about 2:40 p.m. last Thursday. Witnesses advised dispatchers that they could hear the gunshots and saw a white vehicle leaving Otis Street, which runs beside the apartment house.

Two suspects have been charged in the case.

It was determined that the shots had hit the residence on Main Street and there were three casings from a 9 mm on the roadway, according to Caton.

Three bullet holes, one underneath a roof of a doorway and two others on the second story wall, were found.

“The bullet holes appeared to be fresh,” Caton wrote. A woman was inside the second-floor apartment.

After analyzing the scene it appears the shots would have come from the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police stopped the car and Jay and Livermore Falls police officers had three subjects in custody in front of Western Auto on Main Street in Livermore Falls. Police determined the backseat passenger was picked up after the alleged shooting

An officer advised Caton that one of two 9 mm handguns were located in the vehicle was allegedly hidden between the thighs of the driver, Alicia Beck, 35, of Levant, and the other was in the driver’s door console.

The handgun that was allegedly in Beck’s direct possession contained one full Sig full-metal jacket round, a bullet, in the chamber. The casings were confirmed at the scene to be Sig casings.

Arthur Cohen, 35, of Waterbury, Connecticut, and believed to be living in Maine, remained Wednesday at the Franklin County Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $20,000 cash bail on charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm. Beck was previously released from the jail on $5,000 unsecured bail and a supervised release agreement. Her charge is reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

A conviction on each charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

