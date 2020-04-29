TURNER — The SAD 52 Adult and Community Education staff is thinking outside the box during the COVID-19 shut-down and supporting the students in many ways. Classrooms have been moved online to allow students to continue to interact, grow and work toward their educational goals. The district is holding regular online office hours and offering technology support.

Stacey Keniston. ESL teacher, set up a parking lot meeting to deliver learning packets to her ESL students. “They looked so happy to see me when they pulled up next to me, we shared quarantine stories and our hopes for getting back to some kind of normalcy.” Keniston remains connected with students via web classes, phone and emails.

On Wednesdays, academic students focus on life skills and cooking lessons. Using what students already have in their homes they choose a recipe and cook together each week. Students also learn food safety skills and get a chance to socialize as a group. A recent class made meatball.

“The staff of SAD 52 Adult Education went above and beyond to launch all their classes into an online format, completing the process in two days,” said Director Razell Ward. “It is wonderful to see all our students working so hard to embrace this new learning, even in these difficult times. I am so proud of students and staff for their willingness to try out these new online learning experiences and staying connected. Although we miss seeing them each day, we are grateful they are still working towards their goals and doing so safely.”

The district continues offering diploma credit classes, enrichment or Hiset practice opportunities on the Hiset program site, where students can practice their skills and be prepared to take and pass the Hiset test.

Students interested in starting or completing their education may make contact via email: [email protected] or [email protected]

SAD 52 Adult & Community Education program remains committed to positive learning experiences, whether online or in school. During the closure, call 207-225-1010 and leave a message; go on Facebook; or visit https://msad52.maineadulted.org/.

