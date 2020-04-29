REGION — Farms in Livermore Falls, Weld and Wilton are participating this year in the Maine Senior FarmShare Program.

The program is available to Maine seniors 60 years or older (55 years old or older for Native Americans) who meet income eligibility guidelines. For individuals, the maximum income is $23,107/per year or for couples $31,284/per year.

Throughout the 2020 season, seniors that have signed up with a farm can obtain $50 worth of fresh fruits and vegetables. Maple syrup and honey are offered but processed or value-added items are not.

A senior may sign up with only one farm. Seniors must sign up each year for the program.

Berry Fruit Farm owner Joel Gilbert said his Livermore Falls farm obtained 50 shares in the first round for 2020.

“We’ll go until the shares are gone,” he said. “People are put on a waiting list should more shares become available.

“It’s a great program for seniors to access Maine grown fresh fruits and vegetables. People should sign up as soon as possible.”

Berry Fruit Farm will have a large selection of berries, fruits and vegetables. For ease of sign up a direct line for sign up only, 207-320-3206, has been established.

In Wilton, Kimball Family Farm is participating for the second year. 10 seniors can sign up there.

Jordan Kimball said his farm got started late last year which meant he was able to go later in the season. A wide variety of vegetables will be offered this year.

“People have different tastes,” he said. “We’re trying to find what they want.

“We’re trying to build on what we learned last year. We believe in getting good produce to an older clientele.”

Kimball said there is a farmstand at his Route 133 location. He sends some vegetables to the Boston market. The farm is not certified organic but has not used conventional products.

To sign up with Kimball Family Farm, call 207-860-0796.

Small Potatoes Farm, 2 Back Road in Weld, is also participating. Owner Jonathan Lamson could not be reached by deadline.

The number to reach that farm is 307-585-2074.

For more information on the Maine Senior FarmShare Program:

• Contact the Area Agency on Aging by calling 1-877-353-3771; TTY users call Maine Relay 711.

• Visit the Maine Senior FarmShare Program website, https://www.maine.gov/dacf/ard/senior_farm_share.shtml

• Call the Maine Senior FarmShare Program at 207-287-7526

• Email [email protected]

