University of Maine goalie Carly Jackson and forward Tereza Vanišová were selected in the opening rounds of the National Women’s Hockey League draft, which began on Tuesday and ended Wednesday.

Jackson, a goalie from Amherst, Nova Scotia, was selected third overall by the Buffalo Beauts in the first round, and Vanišová, from Strakonice, Czech Republic, was taken by the Boston Pride as the final pick of the second round, 12th overall.

SULLIVAN AWARD: Oregon women’s basketball star Sabrina Ionescu and Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee shared the Sullivan Award on Wednesday night as the country’s top amateur athlete.

They are the third co-winners in the 90-year history of the Amateur Athletic Union award, following Georgia basketball players Coco and Kelly Miller in 1999, and Navy football player Keenan Reynolds and UConn basketball player Breanna Stewart in 2015.

The ceremony was done remotely and streamed on Facebook. The scheduled program at the New York Athletic Club was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Scott Perry will remain general manager of the New York Knicks after agreeing to a new one-year deal with the team.

Perry ran the team’s basketball operations after Steve Mills was fired as president in February.

WNBA: Rookies will start receiving health benefits beginning this week, a move that comes while camps and the season remain suspended indefinitely because of the pandemic.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract that tight end O.J. Howard signed as a rookie in 2017.

The move came a week after the Bucs acquired four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski in a trade from New England, prompting speculation that Howard might be traded to make room for the former Patriots star.

• The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.

Davis has 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.

