Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Jan Kirkland is an Education Technician II in the behavioral program at the elementary school. She has worked with children for over 25 years and started working in this district in 2010 when she moved to Maine from Georgia. She decided to further her education and graduated in 2015 with a degree in autism. She enjoys visiting new places and spending time with family and friends.

Spruce Mountain High School

James Robinson teaches health at the high school. From Rumford, Robinson attended college at University Maine Orono. He was hired to teach at Jay High School for the 1987-88 school year. He is an avid fisherman and sports fan.

Jason Wyman is an Educational Technician III at the high school. He graduated from University Maine Farmington and began teaching in 1996 at Ellsworth Elementary School. He has worked in all schools in this district, except the old Jay Elementary School, since 2000. He coached middle and high school soccer teams for both Spruce Mountain and Jay. He enjoys skiing, biking, playing golf and going to music concerts along with spending time with his three kids.

Spruce Mountain Administration

Jim Shink is the Transportation Director for Regional School Unit 73. He has spent 24 years working for the local districts, first with Jay School Department and then with RSU 73. He started out as a 4-hour night custodian at the high school in 1995 and worked his way through various positions within the transportation and maintenance department. In 2011 during consolidation he became the Transportation Coordinator. In 2019 he was became the Transportation Director and has an office at the bus garage. He grew up in Jay and still live there with his wife, Colleen. They have two sons, Brandon who is a Dr. Physical Therapy in Eagle River Alaska, and Mason, who is attending Husson University enrolled in the Dr. Pharmacy program.

