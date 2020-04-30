Troop 130 Boy Scout Cooper Libby, 11, and his brother Carter, 7, spent three hours picking up trash in Norway on Earth Day. They overloaded their cart with six large bags of trash as well as picking up items that would not fit in bags.

Democrat Community
