GREENWOOD — Selectmen Tuesday unanimously approved the appointment of Lorraine Duclos, Margaret Mills, Leonard Hoy, Gary Fuller, Rosemary McLean, Anita Hakala, Ann Holt and William Chapman as Ballot and Election clerks.

Selectmen approved hiring Wesley Cox to mow all town cemeteries and parks for the upcoming summer. Cox has mowed for the town in the past.

The town has roughly a dozen cemeteries to maintain, Sparks said.

Selectmen approved changing the election dates to July 14, lining up with the same date as state elections.

The original date was slated for June 9.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said that personal protective equipment will be provided for all election workers.

In an update from the transfer station, Sparks said employees are doing their best to social distance. As of now, the transfer station is operating under its usual hours.

Sparks said that the annual town meeting, which usually occurs in May, will clearly occur at a later date. The town will decide on a date after the budget meetings have taken place. One budget meeting was held in March before COVID-19 related closures occurred.

Sparks said that budget meetings have to be held at the town office because some members cannot participate in remote meetings. Sparks also said she’d know more following Gov. Janet Mills’ update on Tuesday about when the town can have more than 10 people in a room.

Sparks also said that $2 million of property tax has been collected so far, with about 10 percent ($227,000) remaining. Last week town still had about $500,000 due, according to Sparks. Sparks noted that other towns have experienced issues collecting property taxes this year, but that overall she is content with how much the town has collected.

With regard to furloughing employees, which has happened in other towns and cities throughout the state, Sparks said that as of now, no employees have been furloughed. One employee is using the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to care for a child, considering the closure of all area schools.

