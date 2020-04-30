Impossible Pesto Pasta
By grating the broccoli, you make it impossible for them to pick out!
Serves 4
Ingredients:
5 cups penne pasta
2 and 1/4 cups water
2 and 1/4 cups whole milk
1 head of broccoli, grated (just the florets)
20 halved cherry tomatoes
1 chicken bouillon cube
5 tablespoons of prepared pesto sauce
For garnish: parmesan cheese and basil leaves
Instructions:
1. Place all ingredients minus the pesto in the pot
2. Place over medium heat and stir regularly
3. Once the pasta is cooked through, stir in 5 tablespoons of pesto
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Edward Little seniors to graduate in a ‘drive-in’ ceremony
-
Advertiser Democrat
Vegetable pots, plots and gardens are in demand
-
The Bethel Citizen
Greenwood approves appointments, touches on COVID-19
-
Uncategorized
Senior Spotlight: Abigail Landry
-
Advertiser Democrat
Earth Day