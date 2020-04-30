Impossible Pesto Pasta

By grating the broccoli, you make it impossible for them to pick out!
Serves 4

Ingredients:
5 cups penne pasta
2 and 1/4 cups water
2 and 1/4 cups whole milk
1 head of broccoli, grated (just the florets)
20 halved cherry tomatoes
1 chicken bouillon cube
5 tablespoons of prepared pesto sauce

For garnish: parmesan cheese and basil leaves

Instructions:
1. Place all ingredients minus the pesto in the pot
2. Place over medium heat and stir regularly
3. Once the pasta is cooked through, stir in 5 tablespoons of pesto

