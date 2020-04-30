Impossible Pesto Pasta

By grating the broccoli, you make it impossible for them to pick out!

Serves 4

Ingredients:

5 cups penne pasta

2 and 1/4 cups water

2 and 1/4 cups whole milk

1 head of broccoli, grated (just the florets)

20 halved cherry tomatoes

1 chicken bouillon cube

5 tablespoons of prepared pesto sauce

For garnish: parmesan cheese and basil leaves

Instructions:

1. Place all ingredients minus the pesto in the pot

2. Place over medium heat and stir regularly

3. Once the pasta is cooked through, stir in 5 tablespoons of pesto

