LEWISTON — The Lewiston School System announces that pre-K and kindergarten registration for students for the Fall school year, 2020, can be done online.

Pre-K students must be 4 years of age on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Kindergarten students must be 5 years on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Those wishing to register for either pre-K or kindergarten should fill out a Google form found at: https://bit.ly/LewistonKPKReg

Respective schools will coordinate scheduling appointments to complete registration forms and provide necessary documentation once able.

For questions or further information, email: [email protected]

