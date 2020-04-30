LEWISTON — The Lewiston School System announces that pre-K and kindergarten registration for students for the Fall school year, 2020, can be done online.
Pre-K students must be 4 years of age on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Kindergarten students must be 5 years on or before Oct. 15, 2020. Those wishing to register for either pre-K or kindergarten should fill out a Google form found at: https://bit.ly/LewistonKPKReg
Respective schools will coordinate scheduling appointments to complete registration forms and provide necessary documentation once able.
For questions or further information, email: [email protected]
