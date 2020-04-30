The number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 39 on Thursday, one day after state health officials first reported outbreaks at a Bangor homeless shelter and a Portland meat processing plant.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also reported one additional death Thursday from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

To date, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maine, although the actual number of infections statewide is much higher because not everyone with symptoms is being tested. The Maine CDC is reporting that 53 people have died from the disease.

There were 35 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is an increase of three since Wednesday. Among those individuals, 18 people were being treated in intensive care units while eight patients were hooked up to ventilators because of respiratory distress.

Although confirmed case numbers and deaths continue to increase, the infection curve appears to have been flattening in recent weeks, so much so that Gov. Janet Mills is preparing to relax some restrictions.

Starting Friday, hair salons, golf course, car dealerships, pet groomers and drive-in theaters will be allowed to reopen as long as they demonstrate they can operate safely. Additionally, hospitals and other health care providers can resume offering elective surgeries and dentists are allowed to reopen.

One closely watched statistic is the number of “active” cases — calculated by subtracting recoveries and deaths from the case total — which had been trending downward and dipped below 400 on Wednesday for the first time since April 12. Active cases reached a peak of 446 on April 17.

On Thursday, Maine CDC reported 411 active cases, an increase of 22. A large part of the reason for the spike appears to be the 20 cases at the Hope House shelter in Bangor which were not included in Wednesday’s tally because of the early-morning cut-off for compiling figures.

Maine CDC officials are working with operators of Hope House as well as the Tyson Foods plant in Portland to test all staff or residents. Tyson Foods had eight confirmed cases as of Wednesday while Hope House had 20 cases.

