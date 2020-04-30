LIVERMORE FALLS — The town’s new 2020, F-150 pickup truck for use by the town custodian and the Public Works Department arrived last week.

It replaces a 15-year old truck destroyed in an accident in December, leaving custodian Gary Dorr to use his vehicle for town work.

Voters approved spending up to $22,950 from the undesignated fund to buy the truck in March. However, it was discovered a new truck would not be available until the fall after the Ford manufacturing plant reopened following coronavirus restrictions being lifted, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.

Bailey Brothers Ford of Livermore Falls found a truck in stock that had $950 more in options than the one the town originally planned to purchase. After a $500 rebate, the town owned $450, Gould said.

He checked with Maine Municipal Association prior to asking selectmen to approve using $450 from the Public Works Department’s professional service line. The department also uses the truck.

Selectmen unanimously approved using the money April 15.

About $5,000 from the insurance company for the totaled truck and tailgate lift will also be put toward the cost of the truck, Gould said.

Public Works Foreman Bill Nichols received a safety enhancement grant in April for up to $2,000 from the MMA’s workers compensation fund to help pay for a new, hydraulic tailgate lift. The grant will cover two-thirds of the cost of the lift. It will be installed on May 7.

