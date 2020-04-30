Emma Meserve, 12, and her brother, Adam, 10, of Auburn wave to their cousin Jordyn Corriveau on her 4th birthday Thursday in Lewiston. Family, friends and a Lewiston Fire Department truck passed in front of Corriveau’s home to help celebrate. Corriveau’s father, Scott, mentioned to their family hair stylist, Heather Jeselskis-Swift, that Jordyn would not be able to have a party because of the coronavirus pandemic and Swift quickly put the plan into place. About a dozen cars and the firetruck passed by with many occupants dressed up as characters from the movie “Frozen” during the “princess party.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Friends hand Jordyn Corriveau and her father, Scott, of Lewiston cards and gifts Thursday on Corriveau’s 4th birthday. Family, friends and a Lewiston Fire Department truck passed in front of Corriveau’s home to help celebrate her birthday. Scott mentioned to their family hair stylist, Heather Jeselskis-Swift, that Jordyn would not be able to have a party because of the coronavirus pandemic and Swift quickly put the plan into place. About a dozen cars and the firetruck passed by with many dressed up as characters from the movie “Frozen” during the “princess party.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal