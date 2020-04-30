PORTLAND — The Portland Symphony Orchestra will cancel all PSO concerts as well as select events through the end of June.

“While we are saddened by the need to cancel the remainder of the season we take solace in the joy and connections made through “PSO: Notes from Home,” the “PSO: Education Everywhere” series and the “Symphony Sundays” on Maine Public, all of which bring the orchestra into the living rooms of our community, and the upcoming Solo Together “Un-Gala” on May 14, featuring a night of PSO musicians, comments from Music Director Eckart Preu and more, to replace our annual Wine Dinner,” said Executive Director Carolyn Nishon.

Ticket holders are asked to consider donating the price of their ticket to the PSO as a tax-deductible donation. The support is not only appreciated but vital to sustaining the PSO’s work through these challenging times and beyond. All ticket exchanges, donations, and refunds will be coordinated through PortTIX; ticket holders are asked to use this online form to let PortTIX know how they would like to proceed with their tickets. If a request via email has already been submitted, they do not also need to complete this form. For questions related to ticketing, please contact PortTIX at [email protected] or by calling 207-842-0800 by June 30, 2020. Their current operating hours are Monday – Friday, noon – 6 pm.

Founded in 1923, the Portland Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Maine and is widely regarded as one of the top symphony orchestras of its size in the country. Made up of more than 80 professional musicians, the PSO is renowned for its critically acclaimed performances and broad community engagement. The Symphony’s mission is to serve its community by enriching lives through music. For more information, visit www.portlandsymphony.org.

