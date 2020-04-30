BETHEL — Six town fire departments joined forces Saturday to fight an 8-acre woods fire in Bethel. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. and was on the east side of Route 26, just north of Paris Road.

Bethel, Greenwood, Woodstock, Newry, Gilead and West Paris responded to the call.

Two rangers, a helicopter and Bethel Rescue also responded.

Bethel Fire Chief Mike Journey said because of mutual aid, help was able to get there in 10-15 minutes.

The fire is currently being investigated by the Forest Service, but an “human element” was involved, according to Jodrey.

A helicopter dropped more than 15 buckets of water on the fire, and drops approximately 300 gallons of water per trip. Water was taken from Round Pond, a short flight from the fires location.

Jodrey said the pilot had the best view of where the fire was spreading the fastest and could also drop water on some of the steeper and harder terrain.

The fire was out and cleaned up by 8 p.m.

“The people in the Bethel area are very fortunate to have a phenomenal group of first responders,” Jodrey said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: