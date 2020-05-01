It was disheartening to see the the divider-in-chief publicly encourage citizens, in states where responsible governors were mandating social distancing to save lives amid the COVID-19 crisis, to publicly protest such restrictions. That from the same man who publicly praised China in January and February, yet ignored warnings from within his own administration to prepare for a pandemic.

Thankfully, voters can end his era of division and shame on Nov. 3 — if he doesn’t succeed in calling off the election to prolong his reign of chaos.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

