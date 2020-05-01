Luncheon



FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church in Farmington’s monthly free community lunch will be cancelled in May.

Free classes

REGION — New Ventures Maine is offering a number of free online classes. At a time when many Mainers are seeing their livelihoods and finances change overnight, New Ventures has a number of free online courses that can help people navigate this time of economic uncertainty and general anxiety. Check out upcoming courses here! NewVenturesMaine.org or call Chris Morin, Workforce Development Specialist at 753-6531

