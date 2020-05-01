Spurwink is 2020 Maine Marathon beneficiary
PORTLAND — Bob Dunfey, volunteer race director for The Maine Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay, has announced that Spurwink is one of seven beneficiaries of this year’s event, which will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4. Spurwink will receive a $2,500 donation from the event.
The Maine Marathon organized by the Maine Track Club is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit event, with proceeds going to local Maine charities. Over 50 volunteer race coordinators plan the event during the year and about 900 volunteers deliver the event on race weekend.
For more information, visit www.spurwink.org or call 207-871-1200.
