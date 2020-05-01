With the COVID-19 pandemic among us, I would like to see everyone practice a little humility. This virus is a new organism that no one is an expert on. Nobody knows for sure how contagious it is, or precisely how it spreads. Many people seem to have the virus without showing symptoms, and we are learning daily that there are many different symptoms. There simply are no experts.

So conversations about how slowly or rapidly we try to get back to normal should be held thoughtfully and respectfully, knowing full well that we still don’t understand this disease very well.

Meanwhile, I hope people can respect those who have the responsibility for making those decisions. They know there are significant consequences either way and they know they don’t have enough information.

Denis Bergeron, Auburn

« Previous

Next »