100 Years Ago: 1920

Rev. Herbert H. Dow, who comes here from a successful pastorate at Gardiner, preached his first sermon on Sunday as pastor of the High Street Methodist church in Auburn. He was heard by a good-sized and an appreciative congregation, and spoke earnestly and eloquently upon the subject, “Present-Day Lessons From An Ancient Tragedy.” The text was from 1st. Cor. 13:4. He comes here as a successor of Rev. E.H. Brewster, who last Thursday left with his family for Portland, where they are to reside.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Earth Day may be history, but a group of Edward Little High School students is determined to carry on the fight for: cleaner streets in the Twin-Cities by holding a Trash-In on May 9. The group, named the Environmental Action Committee, was the result of a recent EL, class assembly during which Maine Times Editor Don Cole spoke on pollution. The students decided to do something about it and organized the group. with; Linda Bonney as president, Cheryl Ring as secretary, and an executive committee comprised of Sue Beegel, Mike Miles, Ken Lidstone, Mike Way and Helen Abbott. The group

ended their first meeting by cleaning up all the trash around E.L.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Congregation Beth Abraham will hold a Holocaust Memorial Service on Sunday at 2pm. at the synagogue on Main Street and Laurel Avenue. Judith Magvar Isaacson, noted author and survivor of the Holocaust, will be the main speaker. Among those taking part in the candle lighting portion of the service will be Mayor Robert Thorpe of Auburn and Mayor John Jenkins of Lewiston. Rabbi Douglas Webber of Temple Shalom in Auburn will deliver a reading. Master of ceremonies will be Rabbi Mac Portal of Congregation Beth Abraham. The entire community is welcome to attend this 45-minute service.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

