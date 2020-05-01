The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two new deaths on Friday, and 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 1,123. Fifty-five Mainers have died during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the Maine media at 2 p.m. today.

The 28 new cases comes two days after state health officials first reported outbreaks at a Bangor homeless shelter and a Portland meat processing plant.

Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said on Thursday that 17 guests and four staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Hope House shelter. The agency has worked with Hope House to test all residents and staff, and is working with management at the Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Portland to conduct universal testing among the roughly 400 employees.

A total of 10 employees at the Tyson plant have tested positive for the disease in what is the largest outbreak at a non-health care or long-term care facility in Maine.

Shah said that “every single new outbreak presents new challenges as well as raises concerns.” But he said the Maine CDC’s policy of immediately requiring reports of potential outbreaks – identified as more than three cases at a facility – and then pursuing universal testing quickly alerts staff to potential hotspots.

“We are out there discovering them because we are looking for them, so it’s a deliberative fact-finding process that we are taking, by design,” Shah said during his daily briefing on Thursday. “We’d rather know about something like that happening, and be able to mitigate it, rather than not know it is happening to make our numbers look different.”

The Maine CDC is also monitoring outbreaks among residents and staff at several nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Although confirmed case numbers and deaths continue to increase, the infection curve appears to have been flattening in recent weeks, so much so that Mills administration is preparing to relax some restrictions.

Starting Friday, hair salons, golf course, car dealerships, pet groomers and drive-in theaters will be allowed to reopen as long as they demonstrate they can operate safely. Additionally, hospitals and other health care providers can resume offering elective surgeries, and dentists are allowed to reopen, although the extent of dentists’ ability to resume routine or preventive care was unclear Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the Maine Department of Labor reported that 7,400 Mainers filed new unemployment claims last week as more workers find themselves sidelined by the ongoing crisis. Roughly one of every seven workers in the state has sought unemployment assistance since the pandemic began.

Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman, appearing alongside Shah during the daily briefing, said her office will begin processing applications on Friday for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. That federal program is aimed at helping self-employed workers or others who do not qualify under traditional unemployment.

Fortman said it is difficult to anticipate how many Mainers will qualify for the new federal program because her office does not typically work with self-employed individuals. But she said best estimates are that about 70,000 people could be eligible.

“We don’t know how many of those folks were impacted by COVID-19 … and you must have been impacted by COVID-19” to be eligible, Fortman said.

