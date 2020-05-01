PORTLAND – Arthur Joseph Lacasse died peacefully after receiving the Last Rites of the Catholic Church on April 27, 2020 at the Portland Center for Assisted Living in Portland.Arthur was born on Jan. 13, 1930 to Eugene and Odelie (Pomerleau) Lacasse, in Jackman and eventually came to the Lewiston/Auburn with his family. He graduated from Edward Little High School. His entire life was as a devout Catholic, loving husband, dedicated father and provider for his family.He worked his entire life in maintenance in the Lewiston /Auburn area, and eventually ran his own successful maintenance business with his sons, Lacasse and Sons Maintenance.He married Lorraine Carrier on June 25, 1955 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Auburn. Arthur and Lorraine purchased an apartment building in Auburn where they lived together for 25 year. Later they purchased a home in Lewiston where they finished raising their family.He is survived by his daughter-in-law Rebecca, and seven sons, Normand and Charmaine Lacasse, Gerard and Rose Lacasse, James and Faye Lacasse, Rev. Andre-Joseph Lacasse, O.P., Jeffrey and Diana Lacasse, Steven and Amy Lacasse, Brian and Jenn Lacasse; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lionel and Jeannine Carrier, Maurice Lavoie, Florence Lacasse; nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his parents; his loving wife; his son Daniel; his siblings, Yvonne, Felix and Muriel, Emile and Leo; and his in-laws, Joseph and Josephine Carrier, brothers and sisters-in-law Bertrand Carrier, Camille and Yvette Carrier, Camille and Rita Ouellette, Rev. Lucien Carrier, Albert and Lucille Carrier, and Jacqueline Lavoie.Special thanks to the staff of Portland Center for Assisted Living and Southern Maine Hospice for their loving care to our Dad.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Arthur’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comA Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by his son, Rev. Andre-Joseph Lacasse, O.P. will take place at the Basilica of S.S. Peter and Paul in Lewiston, with Internment at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care & direction Of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.